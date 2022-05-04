Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Gives His Definition Of Heat Culture

The term "Heat Culture" has become the mantra for the Miami Heat organization.

This is P.J. Tucker's first year with the franchise and he now understands what it means. In a recent interview with Andscape, Tucker broke down his experience in the organization.

"If I hear ‘Heat Culture’ one more time, I’m going to lose my mind," Tucker said. "Heat Culture? You can name a million things. I love that the Heat have bought into it and are like, ‘This is our culture.’ It’s being a [expletive]. It’s being one of the guys. It’s having love for it. Being a hard worker. Being hard-nosed. Putting your nose out there and leaving it out there for your team. That’s all it is and wanting players like that. It’s just dudes that really lay it on the line every night, not being a prima donna, not caring about stuff that other people care about. But really caring about winning and leaving it out there for your teammates. That is all it is."

Tucker said the championship mentality is what sets the Heat apart from other teams.

"It’s like, ‘Are you really built mentally to be able to fight for a championship, to really be able to go get it," Tucker said. "And other teams are able to do that, but the Heat has developed that subculture where everybody buys into it. And I love it, man, I’m good for all that. I’m built for that."

