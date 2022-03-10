Skip to main content
Player(s)
Tyler Herro, Devin Booker
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns

Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On The Relationship Between Tyler Herro and Devin Booker

Spoelstra speaks on the brotherhood of Kentucky players once they make the NBA

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker both played at Kentucky in college. 

Despite Booker entering the league earlier, he still reached out to Herro. Before the teams played Wednesday night, Herro spoke of Booker being an early mentor. 

“He reached out to me at Kentucky, when I was at school,” Herro said. “It might have been even in high school. So I kept our relationship with him, and early in my career I continue to model my game after him, watching what he does.”

USATSI_14718204_168389536_lowres

Devin Booker and Tyler Herro have built a Kentucky bond 

USATSI_17861426_168389536_lowres

Devin Booker and Tyler Herro have built a Kentucky bond 

USATSI_15783665_168389536_lowres

Devin Booker and Tyler Herro have built a Kentucky bond 

The Heat have a long connection with the Kentucky program. Bam Adebayo played there and team president Pat Riley is also a former Wildcats player. Before the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke of the bond.

“That’s that Kentucky mafia fraternity," Spoelstra said during the pregame interviews. "I think he’s been a great mentor and resource for Tyler going back to his year in college. I can see the comparisons. I don’t like to get into the comparisons. Book is a world-class player at this point in his career. He’s helped take a team from basically the bottom of the league to the NBA Finals. He’s an Olympian and multiple-year All-Star. Tyler’s just getting going, but he’s doing some fantastic things for us. We’re really pleased with his progress, how he’s developed and he’s really learning how to impact winning on both sides of the floor.”

USATSI_15783665_168389536_lowres
