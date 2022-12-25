Miami Heat Still Trying To Shake Injury Bug

The Miami Heat have had players in and out of the lineup all season

The Miami Heat have used 12 different starting lineups because of injuries.

The injury but continued when forward Jimmy Butler sprained an ankle in Friday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. Here's what the players had to say about injuries happening so frequently:

Lowry: "Let's get our injuries out of the way now. "Then come March, April, May, June, we're all healthy." \

Bam Adebayo: "It's just more like a thought in your mind, like, `What if? I wouldn't say frustration. It's frustrating that we lost that way but can't help if a guy gets injured. You can't help what goes on in between those lines. We try to get physical. Every once in a while a dude is going to get bumps and bruises. Now we just worry about his bounce back and moving forward."

Tyler Herro: "It is what it is. It's our season so far, guys in and out. Some guys get hurt. It's part of the game. We'll get guys back hopefully."

