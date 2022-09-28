Miami Heat Training Camp Will Serve As Opportunity To Fill Out Two Remaining Spots In Starting Lineup

The Miami Heat starting lineup has three locks: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo.

The remaining two spots will be filled during training camp, which started Tuesday in the Bahamas. The Heat have plenty candidates at shooting guard and power forward.

Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Victor Oladipo are fighting for the guard spot alongside Lowry. Caleb Martin is the likely starter at power forward but Robinson also held the role last season before falling out of the rotation. There's also Haywood Highsmith and Omer Yurtseven.

"There’s like five competing for the four, so they can all five, all four beat me out so I don’t have to play the four," Butler said Tuesday. "That’s my hope. “We have some guys, they should be thinking, ‘This is my spot. I deserve to start.’ But if you think you deserve to start, you’re going to have to go out there and prove it.”

