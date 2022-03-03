Why Tyler Herro's Accountability Is A Good Thing For the Miami Heat

After big offensive game in Bucks' loss, Herro focused on his turnovers

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro had one of the best all around games of his young NBA career in Wednesday's 120-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

He finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but all he could focus on afterward were his mistakes. Herro had two turnovers late that helped the Bucks cap a 14-point, fourth-quarter comeback.

"I just turned the ball over," Herro said. "I've got to be better. The ball has been in my hand the whole game down to the last couple of minutes. I had two crucial turnovers. That's on me. I can't let it happen again."

It was a sign of maturity from Herro, who is only in his third season. Even when pressed to address the team issues in the fourth quarter, Herro brought it back to himself.

"[They] just pressured us and got into our bodies," Herro said. "And again, the turnovers on my end didn't help. Just got to take care of the ball. Credit to Milwaukee, they sped me up a little bit and they were able to crawl back into the game and win."

The narrative would have been totally different had the Heat hung on for the victory. The storylines would have focused on Herro leading the team despite Jimmy Butler being a non-factor for the final three quarters.

Instead, Herro placed the blame on himself.

The Heat return to action Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets.

