Website Finds An Interesting Discovery On Tyler Herro

Deadspin uncovers Herro is first white-American born player to win an NBA award

Earlier this week, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year. 

It marked the first time a Heat player won the award. Herro also made another distinction. The website Deadspin pointed out he is the first white American-born player to win a league award in a decade. The last one was Ryan Anderson of the Houston Rockets winning the Most Improved Player honor in 2012. 

"The stat is a polarizing one, especially for a league that’s so diverse. In 2021, the NBA featured at least 109 International players from at least 39 countries," Deadspin writer Carron J. Phillips notes. "The reigning MVP is even a white player, it’s just that he’s from Serbia: not South Boston."

Herro, who is in his third season out of Kentucky, led all reserves in scoring this season. He is coming off a 25-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Game 3 is Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The Heat lead the series 2-0.

“I want to be an All-Star next year or two, just continue to get better,” Herro told reporters shortly after winning the award. “I want to be able to make another jump that I made this year, just make another one next, and just continue to keep progressing, and hope one day be an All-Star.”

