Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Makes An Appearance In Music Video ... Sort Of

Website mashes up a video of Herro after he wins Sixth Man of the Year

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is arguably one of the team's top Internet stars. 

From anniversary surprise for his girlfriend to boxing videos to fashion photo shoots, Herro draws the clicks. When he was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, the sports website The Score, once again got Herro receiving the page views. 

The website recreated a scene from the popular Foo Fighters hit, "There Goes My Hero." The band members were replaced with Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and, of course, Herro. 

Herro has certainly been a hero for the Heat this season. He became the first player in franchise history to win the award. Herro led all reserves in scoring this season and is coming off a 25-point effort against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

Herro learned he won the award after Tuesday's practice. The team congratulated him and posted a video on the Heat's official Twitter account. Udonis Haslem presented Herro the trophy. 

"In today's NBA, honestly, you can be a star off the bench, you can be a star in whatever role if you see the big picture," Haslem told Herro. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Heat defeat Sixers in Game 1 of Eastern Conference semis. CLICK HERE

A look at P.J. Tucker's intangibles play. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro gets back on track after big game. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

lolly3
News

A Look At The Heat Gown That Got So Much Attention In Game 1

By Shandel Richardson59 minutes ago
USATSI_18192588_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 2 Prediction For Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
USATSI_18192615_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Wins Sixth Man Of The Year Award

By Shandel Richardson15 hours ago
USATSI_18147286_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Impressed By How Victor Oladipo Has Handled New Role

By Shandel Richardson18 hours ago
USATSI_18147973_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry To Sit A Fourth Straight Game

By Shandel Richardson19 hours ago
USATSI_17877808_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Nails An Impression of P.J. Tucker

By Jayden Armant21 hours ago
USATSI_18192584_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Should Take Their Time With Kyle Lowry Because Gabe Vincent Is Playing Well

By Shandel Richardson22 hours ago
USATSI_18191935_168389536_lowres
News

Sixers' James Harden Knows He Has To Make Offensive Adjustments For Game 2

By Jayden ArmantMay 3, 2022