Miami Heat's Makes An Appearance In Music Video ... Sort Of

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is arguably one of the team's top Internet stars.

From anniversary surprise for his girlfriend to boxing videos to fashion photo shoots, Herro draws the clicks. When he was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, the sports website The Score, once again got Herro receiving the page views.

The website recreated a scene from the popular Foo Fighters hit, "There Goes My Hero." The band members were replaced with Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and, of course, Herro.

Herro has certainly been a hero for the Heat this season. He became the first player in franchise history to win the award. Herro led all reserves in scoring this season and is coming off a 25-point effort against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Herro learned he won the award after Tuesday's practice. The team congratulated him and posted a video on the Heat's official Twitter account. Udonis Haslem presented Herro the trophy.

"In today's NBA, honestly, you can be a star off the bench, you can be a star in whatever role if you see the big picture," Haslem told Herro.

