Udonis Haslem Puts Tyler Herro In Same Category As The NBA's Other Young Superstars

Three-time NBA champion and Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem went out on a limb with his claims at the start of the season that guard Tyler Herro’s name belonged with the likes of Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

Recently, Haslem reminded people of the doubts they initially had of Herro, the Heat's second-leading scorer.

“I remember the conversation coming into the season,” Haslem said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “People were like, ‘I was crazy to co-sign Tyler being in the conversation with Luka and Trae Young.’ People thought I was crazy to co-sign. I was like, ‘I’m not crazy. I know what I see.’

To support his claims, Haslem brought facts to the table. Considering Herro comes off the bench, it makes his continued impact on the game that much more impressive.

“We talk about guys that get to start and play 30-plus minutes and take 20-plus shots," Haslem. "And a guy that doesn’t start and plays in a more controlled system. Everybody eats here. The ball moves here. If you gave Tyler the opportunity you gave those guys, not saying he would be better than those guys, but he would be just as good. I see the talent and skill set of Tyler every day. I kind of know what I’m talking about. I’m proud of him. He understands all of this, the Sixth Man of the Year, is built around winning. If we’re not winning, none of that matters.”

Haslem makes a great point here. Herro is taking advantage of every opportunity he gets and his efforts have helped his team maintain the top spot in the East.

According to Haslem, Herro’s productivity clearly stems from his desire to perfect his craft. Haslem went as far as saying that young kids should model their game after Herro.

“I tell him all the time, if I wanted to put together a video of individual instruction drills and how to do everything right, I would just put him in there,” Haslem said. "Balance, ball-handling, shooting, finishing, everything. If I were to put together clips of people getting to the bucket and doing their thing with the ball in their hand, it would be Tyler. Everything is pretty much textbook.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

The latest on Victor Oladipo attempt to return. CLICK HERE

Heat getting used to playing without key players. CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson moving up the ladder. CLICK HERE