Victor Oladipo Shows Out Despite Miami Heat Loss

Oladipo had a stellar performance against the Celtics in Game 4.

The Miami Heat had one of their worst postseason performances in franchise history against the Boston Celtics Monday night.

One of their bright spots, however, was the breakout performance by guard Victor Oladipo.

Oladipo finished with 23 points, four rebounds, and six assists. He had more points at the half (18) than all his teammates combined (15).

Oladipo was a superstar for the Indiana Pacers in 2018 and 2019 before dealing with a series of injuries. He had a brief tenure with the Houston Rockets before being traded to the Heat in the middle of the 2020-21 season. Oladipo suffered a quad injury in May of 2021 that kept him sidelined for nearly a year. The former All-Star said that he wants to return to superstar form again, and the previous two games are indications that he is working back towards that level of play.

Oladipo spoke on the approach he took to Game 4, and how the team can bounce back within the next matchup.

“Just being aggressive,” “We kind of started off slow, I just tried to come in and give us a little boost. Unfortunately, we couldn’t really get it going tonight, but it’s a seven-game series for a reason. We gotta take care of home court in Game 5.”

The effort shown by Oladipo is what Miami needs if they want to clinch a Finals appearance.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 4 loss. CLICK HERE.

Tyler Herro sidelined for Game 4 with groin injury. CLICK HERE

Should Duncan Robinson return to the starting lineup? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.