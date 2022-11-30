Skip to main content
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo And Erik Spoelstra Getting On The Same Page

Adebayo says he is collaborating more with his coach this season

The one knock against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is being too passive on the court. 

Fans have often criticized him for not having a killer instinct. In a recent interview with SI.com's Rohan Nadkarni, Adebayo said he has often talked with coach Erik Spoelstra about playing more aggressive. 

“I have to collaborate with Spo,” the 25-year-old said. “Because he knows I’m ambitious. I want to have a bigger load. I want to have a bigger responsibility on this team, and not just on the defensive end.”

Spoelstra said Adebayo needs to block out the noise because he has improved each season. 

“And I think what is really special is Bam has put himself in the conversation to be the most versatile, best all-around player in the league," Spoelstra said. "So the challenge is to quiet all the opinions, expectations and noise from out there.”

