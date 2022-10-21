Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Appreciative Of Rapper Rick Ross' Player Intros

The Miami native rapper is now the voice of the Heat's starting lineup intros

The Miami Heat debuted their new player-intro video at Wednesday's opener against the Chicago Bulls. 

The song is Miami rapper Rick Ross' "Push It To The Limit." Heat center Bam Adebayo said he is fits the team because of Ross' roots. 

“I mean Ross comes around here often,” Adebayo said. “And for me, I listened to Rick Ross since I was younger. So being able to meet the guy is a big moment for me, because he’s been one of the best artists out.”

Ross is one of the South Florida's biggest celebrity icons, joining Trick Daddy and Pit Bull. The Heat's have featured several musicians in their intros, including Kanye West. 

“Having him on our Jumbotron, really trying to be in the community, trying to breathe his life into the culture way, it’s just respect,” Adebayo said. “And then obviously he’s been with the Big Three and he’s had that history.

The Heat will use the video for the second time Friday against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. The Heat were eliminated by the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals last season. 

