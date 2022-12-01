Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Criticizes Officiating In Loss To Boston Celtics

Adebayo points out the Heat only shot nine free throws

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo took exception with the officiating in Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics.

Adebayo pointed out the Heat only shot nine free throws while Boston took 23.

"It's hard to get a team out of flow when we only shoot nine free throws and they shoot 23," Adebayo said. "I feel like that's the deciding factor right there. I feel like we shoot 18 total free throws, we're in the ball game."

Adebayo also spoke of late no-call that just added to the frustrations.

"I mean, me personally, I don't really get bent out of shape about calls," Adebayo said. "My biggest thing is my mom taught me ever since I was younger, if somebody is talking to you, look at them dead in their eyes. I feel that's unprofessional when players try to come to talk to you and you don't acknowledge them. I feel like that has to be addressed. That's conversations we don't get to see, we don't get to hear when they go into their corners. I feel like they should be on the podium and have to explain certain situations."

