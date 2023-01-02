Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Growing As A Vocal Leader

Adebayo has taken on a bigger leadership role this season

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has made great strides in just about every facet this season.

He is averaging a career-high 21.2 points and excelling as a mid-range shooter and facilitator. But the area Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is perhaps most impressed with is Adebayo's improvement as a vocal leader.

"He's growing and really emerging with his voice," Spoelstra said. "... He doesn't say something all the time and when he does say something everybody is paying attention. He's growing in that role and we want him to be more of that kind of voice."

Adebayo has taken on a roll that is normally filled by team captain Udonis Haslem or forward Jimmy Butler. With Haslem playing sparingly and Butler away from the team so much because of injuries, Adebayo has taken it upon himself to be more vocal.

"He's the anchor on both ends, whether it's setting screens or rolling or switching on the other end," guard Tyler Herro said. "He does everything for us."

