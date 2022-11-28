Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo: `I'm In A Flow'

Adebayo is averaging 35 points the last two games

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has battled inconsistency throughout his career.

If the last two games are any indication, Adebayo is ready to take things to another level. He scored a game-high 32 points in Sunday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

Adebayo has averaged 35 points the past two games. He scored a season-high 38 points Friday against the Washington Wizards.

"I'm in a flow," Adebayo said. "Coach [Erik Spoelstra] is playing through me. He's letting me get to my spots. That's what I've been working on this summer, just getting in my spots and just being efficient."

Adebayo has made 28 of 42 field goals during the stretch. The Heat have also won both games.

"The shots he's hitting are not easy shots, especially for a five man coming down full head of steam making plays," Herro said. "He's really the anchor obviously. I'm just really proud of what he's doing now."

Spoelstra said Adebayo has shown his full game during the recent tear. It is coming at the right time, with the Heat in the middle of a tough road trip. The next three games are against the Boston Celtics (twice) and Memphis Grizzlies.

"His confidence is growing," Spoelstra said of Adebayo. "... His versatility was on display offensively all across the board ... Everything came within context of what we do."

