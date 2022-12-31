Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo: "We Don't Want To Be Mediocre"

Adebayo voiced his frustrations about the Heat's struggles

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has became a better vocal leader as time progressed.

After their loss to the Denver Nuggets Friday, Adebayo voiced his disappointment with the state of the team. The Heat are struggling this season one year after coming within one victory of the NBA Finals, falling to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

“The thing about it, we don’t want to be mediocre. We don’t want to be in the middle of the pack,” he said, with the Heat entering Saturday in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, a playoff seed that would have them in the play-in round of the postseason.

The Heat are 18-18 and in seventh place in the standings entering tonight's game against the Utah Jazz. They are playing without forward Jimmy Butler, who is off for rest purposes.

