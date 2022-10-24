Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Says He Embarrassed By Altercation Against Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin spoke on his one-game suspension because of an altercation during Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Martin said he was "embarrassed" by his behavior.

"I didn't really expect something like that," Martin said. "I knew they were going to look through everything and find out the proper consequences. I don't disagree with it."

Martin later apologized even more.

"I was embarrassed last night," Martin said. "I was embarrassed this morning about how I handled things because I pride myself on being more professional than that. Anybody who plays sports knows your emotions get high, especially at the highest level. Sometimes, it boils over."

Here's the official release from the NBA:

"Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands, and Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

Heat forward Nikola Jovic has also been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation. The incident, for which Martin and Koloko were each assessed one technical foul and ejected, began when the players became entangled while battling for rebounding position. The incident occurred with 7:46 remaining in the third quarter of the Heat’s 112-109 win over the Raptors at FTX Arena on Oct. 22.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com