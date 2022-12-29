Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon, Omer Yurtseven Did Not Travel For Five-Game Road Trip

The Heat are without two of their big man for trip that begins Friday against Denver Nuggets

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon did not travel with the team for the five-game road trip that begins Friday against the Denver Nuggets.

Dedmon has missed four of the last six games because of a foot injury (plantar fascia). Center Omer Yurtseven is also not on the trip but that was expected. He has yet to play this season after undergoing preseason ankle surgery.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Ball Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat N/A

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver swept the series and has currently won four-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-36 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 14- 22 in road games. For the Heat, Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Nikola Jovic

F Max Strus

F Caleb Martin

NUGGETS

F Michael Porter Jr

F Zeke Nnaji

C Nikola Jokic

G Jamal Murray

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro: "Tyler's playmaking was really important. He had probably four or five shots in his wheelhouse that bounced around all over the rim and didn't go down. I was as shocked as he was on some of those. So he made the adjustments and made some really plays to set up other guys. That's part of his continuing evolution as an offensive playmaker that is not just scoring but it's what ever best shot we can generate for the team."

