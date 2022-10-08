Skip to main content

Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Back to Familiar Form

Robinson regained his three-point shooting efficiency in Miami’s win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

There were concerns for Miami Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson going into the season. Robinson took a step back in production last season, leaving many questioning the massive contract the Heat granted him in 2021.

Robinson put critics back on notice with a solid performance on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored 29 points, shooting 63 percent and 5 of 7 from the 3-point line. Robinson also made all 10 of his free throws, showing his aggressiveness offensively. 

He ended the game with only two personal fouls. One of the criticisms for Robinson was his tendency to foul quickly, showing the deficiency in his defensive presence.

Performances like these will give fans confidence in Robinson again. He led the way for Miami against a Grizzlies team playing most of their starting lineup from last season.

The only problem with Robinson is consistency. Robinson displayed these types of performance throughout last season, but also had many games where he would fail to perform offensively. The rollercoaster season Robinson had is why he only averaged 10.9 points. Hopefully, he can develop stability with his scoring this season. As evidenced by this game, Robinson is one of the best sharpshooters in the NBA when he is on point.

The Heat return to action against the Houston Rockets Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

