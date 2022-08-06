Skip to main content

Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Discusses Jimmy Butler’s Trash Talk

Robinson says Butler is one of the biggest trash talkers in the NBA.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is recognized as one of the most intense players in the league. His trash talk is a big part of his competitive nature. 

The latest to talk about it was teammate Duncan Robinson.

Robinson’s “Long Shot” podcast recently collaborated with Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson of the “Road Trippin” podcast. On this crossover episode, Jefferson asked the shooting guard to name his top trash-talkers in the NBA.

“Jimmy is one,” Robinson said. “But Jimmy, it’s interesting because you don’t know what game it will be. It will just be something in his mind that will just set him off, and it just goes to a very dark place.”

Butler has been known to knock a lot of players, such as Nets forward T.J. Warren and former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns. Robinson was also a victim of one of Butler’s shots. 

Butler called him “the dumbest teammate” he’s ever played with.

Robinson said what differentiates Butler’s trash talk from others is the extensive nature of his words. Robinson states Butler takes the talking to a personal level.

“When I think about s— talking, I think of the people that just cross that line of," Robinson said.  "That is just so personal."

Butler’s intensity is appreciated by Miami. His level of play helped the Heat earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and nearly took them to their second Finals appearance in three years.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

