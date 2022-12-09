Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Making A Ridiculous Amount Per 3-Pointer This Season

The website BasketballForever.com did the math and determined Robinson makes $200K each 3-pointer made

And the hits keep coming for Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson.

Last week a league executive claimed Robinson's $90-million contract was the worst in the NBA. Now, he is getting called out for another eye-raising stat.

The website BasketballForever.com recently calculated how much Robinson is one the pace to make per 3-pointer. It came out to $200,000 for each bucket.

The Miami Heat are paying Duncan Robinson $15.6M this season to do one thing: make threes," the website posted on its Instagram. "He's on track to make 78 total 3PT in limited mins. That means they’ll be paying him $200,000 per 3 made. Yikes."

Robinson has been one of the biggest targets for criticism from Heat fans the past two seasons. After breaking the franchise record for single-season 3-pointers in 2020, he received the huge contract before the start of the 2021 season. Since signing, Robinson's production declined and he fell out of the starting lineup last season.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Miami Heat's social media account roasts the Clippers. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to victory against Clippers. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra responds to Charles Barkley ... sort of. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com