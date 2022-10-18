Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Explains The Importance Of Udonis Haslem

When the Miami Heat play the Chicago Bulls Wednesday at FTX Arena, it will mark the beginning of the 20th season for forward Udonis Haslem.

Many fans have criticized the Heat for saving a roster spot for Haslem, but coach Erik Spoelstra recently spoke of his importance. Haslem has played a large role in player development and served as a mentor.

“I love having him in our locker room,” Spoelstra said. “I love having him lead and mentor every single day. I think his genius is the fact that he’s developing mentors around him, the next round of mentors, the guys who will really be caretakers for this culture and really help bring along other guys.

“It’s really an amazing quality that UD has. He has such a serving heart.”

Haslem is the Heat's franchise leader in rebounds. He's also been a member of three championship teams. The Heat already have plans of retiring his number after his career ends.

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.