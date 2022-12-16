Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Loves No-Excuse Approach From Players

The Heat have faced adversity all season but never felt sorry for themselves

The Miami Heat have blown double-digit leads in each of the last three victories.

The one positive coach Erik Spoelstra found was the players never complained despite playing without a few rotation players. With the exception of blowing a 19-point lead against the Indiana Pacers Monday, they were minus starters in every game.

Jimmy Butler sat when they allowed Oklahoma City to rally from a 21-point deficit. Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry were out for Thursday's 14-point blown lead against the Houston Rockets.

"The start of this trip we've had three very competitive games," Spoelstra said. "They've gone all the way down to the final few possessions and difference circumstances each game, different guys in or out. I commend the guys for not making excuses at all for any of it ... We understand what our road map is for success. We just have to get to that more often."

The Heat conclude the four-game trip Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City.

