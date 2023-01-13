Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Makes Pitch For Outdoor NBA Game In South Florida In Front Of 100,000 Fans

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs set to attract 68,000 Friday at Alamodome

The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors could attract an NBA-record 68,000 fans to their game Friday at the Alamodome.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra recently threw out the idea of one-upping that by hosting an outdoor game in south Florida.

“One of these days we’ve got to do something outside and pack 100,000 down here in south Florida,” Spoelstra said. “Let’s do that. Make that happen.”

Spoelstra even has a venue to host. He said LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, would make the perfect place. The stadium holds 37,000 but has the capacity to add extra seating.

“Get the roof, open it up, let’s do it, 100,000,” Spoelstra said. “That’s my call.”

The Heat are coming off a 108-102 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. The two teams meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday in Miami.

