Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Taking An `Open-Minded' Approach To This Season

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra refuses to believe there is only one blueprint to NBA success.

Last year the Heat used a strategy that allowed them to earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference and make the conference finals. Spoelstra has erased all that and is ready to start anew.

"I think of the most important things that we all have to think is we all have to start with a blank sheet of paper and be open to how guys can be different," Spoelstra said. "Rhythm can be different based on certain combinations. I don't want to assume."

The Heat, who opened training camp Tuesday in the Bahamas, return all but one rotation player (P.J. Tucker) from last year. The only new addition is rookie Nikola Jovic. The Heat say they are "ready to run it back," but expect some new wrinkles.

"Each year is different," Spoelstra said. "Last year was last year. Even though we're bringing the majority of the guys back, I do want to be open-minded to how to be different and hopefully better."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler says he's in the prime of his career. CLICK HERE

Watch Udonis Haslem attempt the latest dance craze. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.