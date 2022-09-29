Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Taking An `Open-Minded' Approach To This Season

Spoelstra says the Heat are beginning with a 'blank sheet of paper'

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra refuses to believe there is only one blueprint to NBA success. 

Last year the Heat used a strategy that allowed them to earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference and make the conference finals. Spoelstra has erased all that and is ready to start anew. 

"I think of the most important things that we all have to think is we all have to start with a blank sheet of paper and be open to how guys can be different," Spoelstra said. "Rhythm can be different based on certain combinations. I don't want to assume."

The Heat, who opened training camp Tuesday in the Bahamas, return all but one rotation player (P.J. Tucker) from last year. The only new addition is rookie Nikola Jovic. The Heat say they are "ready to run it back," but expect some new wrinkles.  

"Each year is different," Spoelstra said. "Last year was last year. Even though we're bringing the majority of the guys back, I do want to be open-minded to how to be different and hopefully better."  

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jimmy Butler says he's in the prime of his career. CLICK HERE

Watch Udonis Haslem attempt the latest dance craze. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_7950186_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Speaks On The Ime Udoka Situation

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Speaks On The Importance Of Having Kyle Lowry Back

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18192585_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Rejoins Team For Training Camp After Birth Of Third Child

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18390954_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Feels He Can Still Be A Starter

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18291608_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat Training Camp Will Serve As Opportunity To Fill Out Two Remaining Spots In Starting Lineup

By Shandel Richardson
7cec712f-3a8e-41c4-b220-971d6ca889b2 (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He's In The Prime Of His Career

By Shandel Richardson
7cec712f-3a8e-41c4-b220-971d6ca889b2 (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Issues Dominos Challenge To Anyone In The Bahamas During Training Camp

By Shandel Richardson
VIDEO-2022-09-27-14-03-28
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Puts His Trust In Coach Erik Spoelstra

By Shandel Richardson