Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Taking An `Open-Minded' Approach To This Season
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra refuses to believe there is only one blueprint to NBA success.
Last year the Heat used a strategy that allowed them to earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference and make the conference finals. Spoelstra has erased all that and is ready to start anew.
"I think of the most important things that we all have to think is we all have to start with a blank sheet of paper and be open to how guys can be different," Spoelstra said. "Rhythm can be different based on certain combinations. I don't want to assume."
The Heat, who opened training camp Tuesday in the Bahamas, return all but one rotation player (P.J. Tucker) from last year. The only new addition is rookie Nikola Jovic. The Heat say they are "ready to run it back," but expect some new wrinkles.
"Each year is different," Spoelstra said. "Last year was last year. Even though we're bringing the majority of the guys back, I do want to be open-minded to how to be different and hopefully better."
MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES
Read More
Jimmy Butler says he's in the prime of his career. CLICK HERE
Watch Udonis Haslem attempt the latest dance craze. CLICK HERE
Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE
For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com
Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.