Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Goes From Undrafted Free Agent To Advising Young Players On The Process Of Making NBA

Vincent hosted his first basketball camp at his high school in Stockton, Calif.

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent has quite the story to tell about his NBA journey. 

Earlier this week, he told it to those who attended his first basketball camp at his high school, St. Mary's in Stockton, Calif.

"I want to share all of it, the highs and the lows," Vincent told Fox 40 News. "The interesting thing I have is I'm not a 6-10 freak athlete. I feel like I can show it's possible for these other kids in this area, from the 209, that can make their dreams come true with the right across of focus and hard work." 

After going undrafted and working his way up from a two-way contract player, proved he was more than capable of playing in the NBA. He was a solid replacement when starter Kyle Lowry was injured or away from the team last season. The Heat won all postseason games Vincent was in the starting lineup. 

“I think I’ve shown I can be a rotational player in this league,” Vincent said after the Heat were eliminated in the playoffs. “I would love to play every game.”

