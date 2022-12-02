Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Back In Lineup Friday Against Boston Celtics

Butler back after missing seven games because of knee injury

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is warming up with intentions to play tonight against the Boston Celtics according to coach Erik Spoelstra.

Butler has missed the past seven games because of a knee injury.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: TD Garden

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +8.5

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Max Strus

CELTICS

F Jaylen Brown

F Jayson Tatum

C Al Horford

G Marcus Smart

G Derrick White

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro on defending Jayson Tatum after he scored 49 points Wednesday: "I think we need to try to make him a little bit more uncomfortable, get into him a little bit more. "It's never easy when we're playing the best team in the league. We just got to continue to get better and make adjustments for Friday."

