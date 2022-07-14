Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Appears In Much Better Shape This Offseason

Summer photos suggest Lowry has taken Pat Riley's advice on getting in better shape

When the season ended, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley held nothing back when he said Kyle Lowry had to return for training camp in better shape. 

Apparently, Lowry got the message. His trainer, Travis Wallace, recently posted photos on social media of a leaner Lowry. The photos were dated July below the caption, "Brick Work Even On “Vacation.”

The work in the gym should create a sense of relief for the Heat organization. Riley called out Lowry in his post-season press conference just days after the Heat were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. 

Riley said he wanted Lowry in "world class shape" by this fall. 

“The bottom line with me and for me as far as hoping you can get the most out of a player," Riley said. "… You have to be in world class shape, you just have to be. He’s definitely gonna have to address that and it will be addressed.”

At 36, Lowry knows he has to be in top shape in order to compete with the league's younger point guards. 

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Heat reportedly have interest in Cam Reddish. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro wants to be a starter but willing to be patient. CLICK HERE

Markieff Morris fielding offers from title contenders. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18041556_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Takes Backlash For Brittney Griner Comments, Issues Clarification

By Shandel Richardson42 minutes ago
USATSI_18171710_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat May Need A Third Team Involved To Have Shot At Donovan Mitchell

By Shandel Richardson3 hours ago
USATSI_18372716_168389536_lowres
News

Udonis Haslem Has Message For Fans Who Think He Wastes A Roster Spot

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
USATSI_18390908_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Using Game 7 Loss To Boston Celtics As Motivation For This Season

By Shandel Richardson5 hours ago
USATSI_18171721_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Target Donovan Mitchell Comments on New York Jets Quarterback’s Post

By Jayden Armant7 hours ago
USATSI_17978723_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat Guard Goran Dragic Calls Out Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

By Shandel Richardson18 hours ago
USATSI_18338449_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat GM Andy Elisburg Addresses The Team's Free Agency Period

By Shandel RichardsonJul 13, 2022
USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres
News

The Pat Riley Factor Could Play A Huge Role In Kevin Durant Chase

By Shandel RichardsonJul 13, 2022