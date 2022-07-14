Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Appears In Much Better Shape This Offseason

When the season ended, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley held nothing back when he said Kyle Lowry had to return for training camp in better shape.

Apparently, Lowry got the message. His trainer, Travis Wallace, recently posted photos on social media of a leaner Lowry. The photos were dated July below the caption, "Brick Work Even On “Vacation.”

The work in the gym should create a sense of relief for the Heat organization. Riley called out Lowry in his post-season press conference just days after the Heat were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Riley said he wanted Lowry in "world class shape" by this fall.

“The bottom line with me and for me as far as hoping you can get the most out of a player," Riley said. "… You have to be in world class shape, you just have to be. He’s definitely gonna have to address that and it will be addressed.”

At 36, Lowry knows he has to be in top shape in order to compete with the league's younger point guards.

