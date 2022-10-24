Skip to main content

Miami Heat’s Max Strus Passes the 1,000-Point Mark in His NBA Career

The Heat shooting guard accomplished this feat against the Toronto Raptors Saturday

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus scored 20 points against the Toronto Raptors, officially passing the 1,000-point mark in his career. Head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about Strus’ performance last, as well as his versatility as a player.

“Max can play with any lineup,” Spoelstra said. “He has that kind of versatility. He can play as a spacer, but he can also play the second unit and be more of a trigger. He is shifting playing with both lineups, and that’s probably the best of all worlds. [His game is] becoming much more complete. You saw it defensively tonight. He guarded one through five against a really challenging team.”

Strus, who went undrafted out of the 2019 NBA Draft, is entering his third season in the NBA.

His breakout campaign last season granted him a starting position in the lineup during the playoffs. Strus averaged 10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists, leading the team in 3-pointers attempted and made. With Duncan Robinson out of the lineup most nights, Strus served as the primary shooter from beyond the arc.

The Heat shooting guard even received praise from Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, who said that Strus should receive a contract extension. Young tweeted this during Game 3 of the Eastern conference finals.

“Strus about to get paid,” Young said. “Jumper cash!”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Strus will look to build on this accomplishment as the season progresses.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_19280233_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Hurricanes Had Nearly as Many Turnovers as the Miami Heat

By Jayden Armant
spo
News

Miami Heat’s Twitter Not Impressed with Victory Against Toronto Raptors

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19283873_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against The Toronto Raptors

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_19272484_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler On The State Of The Miami Heat: `We Just Know We Got To Do Better On The Defensive End'

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19262335_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19272483_168389536_lowres
News

How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Friday's Loss To The Boston Celtics

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19273217_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To The Boston Celtics

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_17983877_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Expresses Support For Brittney Griner

By Shandel Richardson