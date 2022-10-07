Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Has Yet To Earn High School Diploma

Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic is so young he's yet to earn his high school diploma.

Head coach Erik Spolestra touched on it a little after Thursday night's victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

"To put it in perspective,” Spoelstra said. “He's still waiting to do his final exam to graduate from high school, and doing that over Zoom."

Jovic finished with 10 points, three rebounds and five assists. Jovic has yet to take the exam because of his basketball commitments.

"I didn't have time [to take the exam] -- especially because of the time difference," Jovic said. "Yeah. At that moment, I would say [the workouts were more important]. She wanted me to finish school. But I was like, 'Mom!'"

The Heat are taking their time with Jovic but like his potential.

"He's extremely unique," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He's so young."

The topic has been amusing for some of his teammates, particularly center Dewayne Dedmon.

"You ain't even graduated high school?" Dedmon asked Jovic after the game.

"I'm finishing it right now," Jovic said.

"You know, you can't go from high school to the pros yet," Dedmon said in response.

"You can from Europe," Jovic said.

"Apparently," Dedmon said, drawing some laughs.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson