Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Addresses Trade Rumors

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has blocked out all the talk about being traded this offseason.

He is just focused on following up his impressive season, winning the league's Sixth Man of the Year award.

“I mean ever since I’ve been here, my name has been in rumors," Herro said when speaking with reporters Tuesday at his foundation in Miami. So rumors, they don’t bother me,” he said. “Whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else, I’m getting ready for the season.”

Herro has been mentioned in speculation in the Heat's attempt to land Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant or Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Herro is one of the Heat's biggest bargaining chips but the franchise has been relatively quiet during free agency.

Last year's team, which came within one victory of the NBA Finals, remains mostly intact. The only departure was forward P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat eliminated the Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“I mean, I know as much as you know,” Herro said. “I’m just waiting on my turn and we’ll see what happens. There’s a deadline, but I’m going to let my agent take care of that and see what happens.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jae Crowder wants to return to Miami? CLICK HERE

Nikola Jovic will not play for Serbian national team. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry still dealing with personal issue from last season. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com