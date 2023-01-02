Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Developing The Label As The Closer

Herro is there each time the Heat has need a clutch basket

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo knew the outcome once the shot was released.

Adebayo is that confident in teammate Tyler Herro. So he figured the Heat were leaving Utah with a victory Saturday the moment the ball left Herro's hands.

I just try to get out of his way. when it was in the air, I was like, `Utah is about to be an upset city," Adebayo said.

Herro hit the winning basket against the Jazz at the buzzer and earning a reputation as the Heat's closer. It was his second buzzer-beat of the month.

"I'm going to get somewhere, for sure," Herro said. "Whether it's off one leg, two legs, whatever it is, I'm just trying to get to a spot to create a shot."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro lives for these situations. If the Heat are in a similar situation tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, you can bank on Herro accepting the challenge.

"You want the ball in his hands because you know that he wants those moments," Spoelstra said. "As he's increasing his playmaking ability, he'll make the right play."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Preview information for the Heat at Clippers. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to win against Jazz. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Jazz. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com