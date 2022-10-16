Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Has Nothing But Love For Jordan Poole's New Contract

Earlier this month, Miami Heat guard got his money.

On Saturday, another Milwaukee native got his. Herro had nothing but love for Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole after he signed a contract extension.

"It's amazing," Herro said. "You know, he's from Milwaukee, as well. I'm super happy for him. Guys get paid in the league and I'm happy two guys from Wisconsin or from Milwaukee can get a pretty good sized bag."

Poole signed a four-year, $140 million extension for the defending champion Warriors. He had been mostly in the news for unfortunate reasons. Poole was on the receiving end of a punch from teammate Draymond Green that left him knocked out on the ground at a practice earlier this month.

The Warriors chose not to suspend Green but both players say they have moved past the incident.

In early October, Herro signed a four-year, $130 million contract with the Heat.

