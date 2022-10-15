Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Details His Experiences In Orlando Bubble

While the 2020 NBA Bubble was a chance for players to mingle, center Udonis Haslem was focused on winning another championship.

In fact, he didn’t even speak to his former teammate LeBron James until they played him and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. In a Friday interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Haslem described the experience.

"I just knew we had to beat the bubble first,” Haslem said. “I think most teams weren't gonna beat the bubble mentally. I saw guys fry chicken, having BBQs, playing Pitty Pat. I'm saying to myself, 'I ain't gon' try to make this like home. This ain't home.'”

Although he didn’t play in the Finals, Haslem still hoped his demeanor would shift over to his teammates. He tried to keep simple as possible.

"I slept on the couch — which was crazy — I was eating Campbell’s soup,” Haslem said. “I had a little shot of Hennessy, but outside of that I was living uncomfortably. I didn't go let my guys see me talking to anybody. I didn't speak to Bron (James) until we played in the Finals. I literally was passing by people in the hallway and really wasn't speaking to anybody."

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson