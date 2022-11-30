Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem On Bam Adebayo: "We Go As He Goes"

The Heat's captain calls Adebayo the most important component on the roster

The Miami Heat are often considered Jimmy Butler's team and rightfully so.

Butler has a strong presence in the locker room and considered the team glue. But after tip-off, it becomes center Bam Adebayo's world. The Heat play the Boston Celtics Wednesday at TD Garden.

In a recent interview with SI.com's Rohan Nadkarni, team captain Udonis Haslem spoke about Adebayo's value on the floor.

“We go as he goes,” Haslem says. “He’s the engine that drives this thing. Without him, we’re a shell of ourselves. When he’s the best version of himself on both ends of the floor, we’re the best basketball team in the world.”

Through the past nine games, Adebayo has shown he is capable of carrying the torch. He is in the middle of the best stretch of his career, averaging 23.4 points and 10.5 rebounds. He's averaged 35 points the past two games, both wins.

