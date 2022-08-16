Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Undecided On Returning Next Season

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is still debating if he wants to return for another season.

Speaking with reporters earlier this week, Haslem said he is unsure if he will play his 20th season with the Heat. After being a key member of the Heat's championship teams in 2006, 2012 and 2013, he has been used as primarily a motivational player in recent years.

“I don’t know,” Haslem said. “We’re thinking about it. But either way, I’m always going to be a part of the Heat family. I ain’t going nowhere, whether I play or not. I’m always going to impact that organization.”

Haslem, who is the Heat's leader in career rebounds, said he could see himself joining the organization in a management role.

“Hopefully one day we talk about ownership and being in that situation where I continue to be somewhat of a leader, but more be a hybrid owner,” Haslem said. “An owner that gets out there and does more than just sit on the sideline, cross his legs and watch. I want to work. I want to continue to push the culture and continue to impact the next generation of winning for the Miami Heat.”

