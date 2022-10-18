Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Dealing With Yet Another Injury

During the offseason, Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo repeatedly referred to this year as his redemption tour.

This was finally his chance to prove he was fully recovered from the injuries that derailed his once All-Star career. That may be in question after Oladipo missed Tuesday's practice on the eve of the Heat's season-opener against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday at FTX Arena. The team said he is dealing with tendinosis in his left knee.

The Heat have already expressed interest in taking things slow with Oladipo this season.

“I don’t want to put any expectations out there about Vic,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I am extremely encouraged about his summer of work and what he’s done so far in training camp and the preseason. I just want for him to have that joy of just being out there again with the guys. I know he was able to do it last year in the postseason run. But last year was really frustrating for him, and lonely, not being able to participate in the regular season. He’s been able to have a real offseason, get ready for this season.”

