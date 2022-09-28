Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Feels He Can Still Be A Starter

Oladipo says he wants to be in the starting lineup this season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has made it known this is a redemption year for him after averaging just 12 points last season. 

He went as far as to labeling this season as a "A Revenge Tour." He also let it be known he wants a spot in the starting lineup. 

“I’ve been a starter my whole career," he told the Miami Heat's website. Do I want to start? Yeah. But at the end of the day I’m going to play as hard as I can. I know I’m a starter and I think the whole league thinks I’m a starter, too.”

Oladipo, 30, is entering his ninth season and still feels like he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. The majority of it is due to the constant injuries he's sustained in his career but when healthy, he is an All-Star talent and one of the best defenders.

Oladipo isn’t the only Heat player who believes he is a starter. Tyler Herro expressed similar feelings during the team's media day Monday at FTX Arena. 

Both will compete for the spot this week at training camp in the Bahamas. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler says he's in the prime of his career. CLICK HERE

Watch Udonis Haslem attempt the latest dance craze. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18291608_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat Training Camp Will Serve As Opportunity To Fill Out Two Remaining Spots In Starting Lineup

By Shandel Richardson
7cec712f-3a8e-41c4-b220-971d6ca889b2 (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He's In The Prime Of His Career

By Shandel Richardson
7cec712f-3a8e-41c4-b220-971d6ca889b2 (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Issues Dominos Challenge To Anyone In The Bahamas During Training Camp

By Shandel Richardson
VIDEO-2022-09-27-14-03-28
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Puts His Trust In Coach Erik Spoelstra

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19122346_168389536_lowres
News

Watch Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Try to Do the Griddy

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19117551_168389536_lowres
News

With Training Camps Set To Open, Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes His Pick For Best NBA Player

By Khristian Davis
USATSI_18354711_168389536_lowres
News

Can The Miami Heat Find A Replacement For P.J. Tucker?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Accepts The Pat Riley Conditioning Challenge

By Shandel Richardson