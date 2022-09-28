Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Feels He Can Still Be A Starter

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has made it known this is a redemption year for him after averaging just 12 points last season.

He went as far as to labeling this season as a "A Revenge Tour." He also let it be known he wants a spot in the starting lineup.

“I’ve been a starter my whole career," he told the Miami Heat's website. Do I want to start? Yeah. But at the end of the day I’m going to play as hard as I can. I know I’m a starter and I think the whole league thinks I’m a starter, too.”

Oladipo, 30, is entering his ninth season and still feels like he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. The majority of it is due to the constant injuries he's sustained in his career but when healthy, he is an All-Star talent and one of the best defenders.

Oladipo isn’t the only Heat player who believes he is a starter. Tyler Herro expressed similar feelings during the team's media day Monday at FTX Arena.

Both will compete for the spot this week at training camp in the Bahamas.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

