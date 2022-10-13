Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Reminisces About Facing LeBron James In 2018 Playoffs

Every NBA player has a personal story of facing LeBron James.

For Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo, it was the first round of the 2018 Eastern Conference playoffs. Oladipo was playing for the Indiana Pacers and matched with the James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs won the series 4-3.

On a recent episode of J.J. Redick’s podcast “The Old Man and the Three," Oladipo his experience.

"He knew exactly what he needed to do every game because, really, I think that playoff series he averaged 45, I think,” Oladipo said of James, who actually averaged 34.4 points, 10 rebounds and 7.7 assists in the series. "And he knew which games he needed to do more, and you know, like, Game 1. Early on, we came out, and I think we surprised everybody in winning the way we won Game 1 on the road in Cleveland."

Oladipo held his own, leading the Pacers with averages of 22.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, six assists and 2.4 steals. But James was too much. After finishing off the Pacers, he led the Cavs to another NBA Finals appearance.

"In Game 2, Oladipo said. “He went on a 15-0 run starting the game by himself. He understood what was needed of him. I think the most important part is when it was needed. I think that just goes with experience and who he is obviously. I mean, he's not normal."

