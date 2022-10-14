Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shoots Down Reports Of Him Having In Interest In Washington Wizards

Oladipo always had plans of returning to the Heat

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is fully focused on contributing to the Miami Heat this season. 

Before that gets going when the Heat face the Chicago Bulls in the opener Wednesday, he felt the need to give his version of a recent report. He spurned a report that said he was in talks with the Washington Wizards during free agency. 

"This is not true," Oladipo wrote on Twitter. "Please get your facts straight."

Oladipo eventually re-signed a new deal with the Heat in early July. He has called this season his "Revenge Tour," a chance the show he's finally past the injuries that derailed his once All-Star career. 

The Heat have insisted they are still committed to Oladipo even though coach Erik Spoelstra said the plan is to take things slow with him. Some felt Oladipo would contend for the starting shooting guard spot but reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro will start the opener alongside Kyle Lowry in the backcourt. 

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

