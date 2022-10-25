Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Will Not Make Three-Game Road Trip
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo predicted this as a redemption year for him this season.
After saying he was in the best shape of his career, Oladipo has yet to play this season. He will not travel with the team on a three-game road trip because of knee issues.
The Heat announced it via Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Oladipo has dealt with various injuries since 2019. The Heat have maintained they plan to be patient with him. The good news for the Heat is center Omer Yurtseven did make the trip. After missing the first four games of the season, he is expected to make a return to the lineup at some point during the trip.
Despite starting the season with four straight home games, the Heat are just 1-3 entering the trip.
"I don’t think anybody would have anticipated, starting off with this home stretch, that we’d be 1-3,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That’s sometimes the nature of this league. It’s tough. You can’t just mail in victories. You have to earn ‘em, and sometimes things don’t go exactly how you want them to go. And these are opportunities to come together and develop some collective resolve.”
Read More
MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES
Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE
What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE
Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE
For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com