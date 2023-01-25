Milwaukee Bucks Lose Bobby Portis To Knee Injury Just As They Were Getting Healthy

The Bucks are the No. 3 seed in the East, four games ahead of the Miami Heat

A day after getting back Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly lost another key player to injury.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported forward Bobby Portis will "miss some time" after sustaining a sprained right MCL. Portis is averaging 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds in 26.8 minutes.

The injury could be a blow to the Bucks' hold on the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing only the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. With the Brooklyn Nets set to get back Kevin Durant before All-Star break and teams such as the surging Miami Heat, the Bucks could lose ground on their seeding.

The Heat, who are four games back of the Bucks, have won seven of 10 and two consecutive after defeating the Celtics Tuesday night in Miami. They return to action Friday against the Orlando Magic to complete a three-game homestand.

