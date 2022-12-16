Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden "Broken" After Last Year's Postseason Loss To Miami Heat

The early exit from the playoffs was tough for Harden

The Miami Heat apparently affected Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden by more than eliminating him from last year's postsesason.

A recent story at FoxSports.com detailed how difficult it was for Harden to recover after losing to the Heat in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Heat defeated the Sixers in six games before losing to the Boston Celtics in the conference finals.

The article quoted an anonymous friend of Harden who said he struggled the weeks after the loss.

‘He was broken,’ one friend of Harden’s said. ‘It was bad. He was really hurting.’”

Harden scored 11 points in the season-ending loss in Game 6. He averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and seven assists, well below his season numbers. He took criticism after a fourth straight exit in the semifinals and another year without a championship.

