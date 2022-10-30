Takeaways From The Miami Heat's 119-113 Loss To The Sacramento Kings

The Heat, who are now 2-5, fall to the previously winless Kings

The Miami Heat ended the three-game road trip with a thud, losing 119-113 Saturday to the Sacramento Kings.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

ADEBAYO UPS THE AGGRESSION

Lately, Bam Adebayo has been criticized for his lack of assertiveness offensively. This was a more aggressive Adebayo. He drove to the basket, particularly against Domantas Sabonis in the first quarter. Although he didn’t connect on some of his jump shots, the fact he took them shows his confidence is growing.

KINGS TOOK OVER THE PAINT

The Kings took advantage of the Heat’s lack of size and were effective attacking the rim. It’s normal for center and forwards to find their way through the paint but the size difference allowed Kings guards De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk to get in the paint often.

HASLEM STILL HAS IT

Udonis Haslem finished with just three points but it was his most meaningful playing time in years. Haslem, 42, constantly gets criticized for “stealing money” for his lack of time on the court. But he connected on his trademark corner jumper in the first half that won many Heat games over the years.

LOWRY CONTINUES TO IMPROVE

After taking heat on social media for his performance in a loss against the Toronto Raptors last week, Lowry scored in double-figures for the third straight game. It his longest streak of the season.

HERRO BOUNCES BACK

After a seven-point performance against the Golden State Warriors, Tyler Herro scored a season-high 34 points. He made five 3-pointers. Herro is back in good graces with the Heat fans ... until he struggles again.

