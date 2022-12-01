Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat failed to build four-game win streak, falling to the Boston Celtics 134-121 Wednesday.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Celtics forward Jayson Tatum had the best night of his career. Tatum has been talked about by sport analysts and peers who admire him. And he deserved every bit of it. He scored a season-high 49 points. He had eight 3-pointers, the most since hitting seven Jan. 23, 2022.

-Although the Heat kept the game close, they got off to a slow start in first quarter. The Heat didn't reach double-digits until five minutes in the game. By then, they trailed big.

-By now, it’s not news Bam Adebayo is a better offensive player but he has now added a new fadeaway jumper. He also made a 3-pointer in the first quarter.

-The Heat had foul problems all game, particularly in the first half. They committed eight fouls, allowing the Celtics to make eight free throws. This was problematic because Boston shoots a league-best 85 percent from the foul line.

-In just his 13th game of the season, Haywood Highsmith had another strong effort off the bench. He scored 16 points in 25 minutes, hitting four 3-pointers. He also had eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

-Tyler Herro had his best game since coming back from an ankle injury. He had 22 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and a block. He didn’t shoot the ball well from the 3-point line but he did something that stood out to a lot of people. In the first quarter, he drove the paint and dunked.

-Max Strus finished with 23 points but an issue might be rising to fans' attention. With forwards Strus and Caleb Martin playing well and Jimmy Butler coming back soon, the Heat might have a problem figuring out who will be taken out of the starting lineup.

