Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Thursday Against Houston Rockets

Behind Tyler Herro's 41 points, the Heat win their third straight

Being shorthanded didn’t stop the Miami Heat from defeating the Houston Rockets 111-108 for their third straight road win.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Tyler Herro once again came through with a big game. After scoring 35 points in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, he delivered the best game of his career. He finished with a career-high 41 points and a franchise-record 10 3-pointers.

-After missing Wednesday’s game due to injury management, Jimmy Butler came back with a solid performance. He had 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and three blocks.

-With Bam Adebayo out because of a left ankle sprain, veteran Udonis Haslem got his first start of the season. He went scoreless while taking four shots but provided motivation. He also had three fouls including a technical for yelling at the referee.

-Max Strus got his 16th start of the season, filling in for Kyle Lowry. He finished with 12 points but made only 2 of 11 3-pointers.

-After struggling early, the Heat are now 5-2 in their last seven road games. But they once again had difficulty putting away an opponent with a losing record, a bad trend all season.

