Social Media Roasts Udonis Haslem's Attempt To Guard Jayson Tatum

Fans pointed out the mismatch when Haslem tried to guard Tatum

At 42, Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is no longer the defender he was during his younger days.

No moment showed that better when Haslem attempted to guard Boston Celtics foward Jayson Tatum Wednesday. Tatum, the frontrunner for the MVP award, made easy work of Haslem on a baseline drive.

All Haslem could do was look as Tatum blew by.

Haslem was only in the game because of an injury to rookie Nikola Jovic.

"With Dewayne [Dedmon] out, we just needed a little bit more experience, we just needed a little bit more experience," Spoelstra said. "Niko could've given us good minutes but UD gives you that veteran presence ... All the guys trust UD. He has a way of making everybody play a little bit harder and a little bit tougher."

Regardless, Twitter users wasted little time to poke fun at Haslem. Here are a few reactions:

