The Miami Heat Among The Top 10 In NBA.Com Debut Power Rankings

Website labels the Heat as one of the league's top-tier teams

The Miami Heat open the season Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena. 

After being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last year and coming within one victory of the NBA Finals, the Heat debuted at No. 9 in the NBA.com power rankings

Here's what NBA.com writer John Schuhmann had to say about the Heat: 

"The starters didn’t play much (Jimmy Butler logged just 42 minutes over two games), but the Heat still went 4-1, because seemingly anybody in a Heat uniform looks competent when he’s on the floor," Schumann wrote. "Nikola Jovic (the No. 27 pick) didn’t need much time in the Biscayne Bay lab to look like the next great Heat find, averaging 22.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per 36 minutes. The new starting lineup — with Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin — did play a little more than 20 minutes together in the preseason finale and outscored the Pelicans, 61-47. Martin drove past Zion Williamson three times in the first four minutes to create eight points for his teammates."

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

