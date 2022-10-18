The Miami Heat Are The Same Yet Different This Season

This season, the Miami Heat brought back basically the same team from last year.

That's not to say the Heat are still the same. Coach Erik Spoelstra said he's already noticed a different feeling during the preseason.

“Yeah, we already look different,” Spoelstra said. “And that’s the thing when we started talking about this in June and July and August, and as a staff as we were preparing. I think it would have been easy for all of us just to say, ‘Let’s run it back and let’s do the exact same things. And we went through the laborious process of starting with a blank sheet of paper. And let’s act like we don’t know any of that and let’s try to figure out a plan, and let’s be open to see where this can go.”

The Heat open the season Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena. The starting lineup is revamped, with Tyler Herro at shooting guard and Caleb Martin at power forward. Spoelstra he expects changes all season to keep things fresh.

"That will be all season," Spoelstra. "But just even visually, right now, of how it feels, it already looks different than last year. It remains to be seen whether it’s better or not. But early signs are there’s some good things happening.”

