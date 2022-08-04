Skip to main content

Video Mocking Jimmy Butler's New Hairdo Making The Internet Rounds

Video shows how new dreads could make it tough for Butler to see on the court this season

NBA fans have continued to poke fun at Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's new hairdo. 

The latest is a parody from comedian SkinBone, who goes by youcan_this on Instagram. The video, which was posted Wednesday to his one million followers, details the struggles of Butler playing this season with his long dreads. It shows the comedian dressed as Butler and being unable to see because of hair covering his face. 

By Thursday afternoon, it had more than 40,000 views. 

Butler caused a social media buzz when videos and pictures surfaced of him debuting the new look last week. It drew some cheers but mostly jeers. 

Recently, Heat teammate Kyle Lowry chimed in. He gave his thoughts while making an appearance on ESPN’s The VC Show with Vince Carter, a former NBA star who spent most of his career with the Toronto Raptors.

“My man, my dawg, my brother,” Lowry tells Carter on the show. “I talked to him on Facetime on Tuesday and I was just like ‘What the f***?! You got dreads?'”

