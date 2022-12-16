Watch The Highlights From Tyler Herro's Career Night Against The Houston Rockets

Herro had 41 points, including a franchise record 10 3-pointers, against the Rockets

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is slowly ending any questions about his offseason contract.

Before the season, he signed a four-year, $130-million contract. So far, he's proven worth every penny, especially of late.

Herro had a career-high 41 points in Thursday's 111-108 victory against the Houston Rockets, running the Heat's winning streak to three games. Herro's 10 3-pointers set a franchise record.

Here's a look at the highlights from Herro's epic game:

Herro now has 76 points in the last two games. On Wednesday, he had 35 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His jumper from the wing with 4.9 seconds remaining in regulation was the winning basket. He is the first player in NBA history to hit nine 3-pointers on consecutive nights of a back-to-back.

"Tyler is always like that," Heat forward Jimmy Butler said. "He's going to shoot the ball no matter what. He's going to take the shots when he's open ... When he's making shots like that, the floor opens for everybody."

